FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space.

Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court.

And it can be yours for a cool $685,000.

A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road caught man people’s eyes online as the listing made the popular Zillow Gone Wild page on Facebook, along with snarky comments like “Indoor professional tennis facility which can easily be turned into your wife’s closet” and “1 bedroom and a 15 car garage, might just be the perfect house.”

“I thought it was hilarious,” said the home’s owner, Vince Williams.

Williams has lived in the home – and used it as his coaching business – for nearly 15 years. He never heard of Zillow Gone Wild and did not become aware of the storm it caused online until his nephew alerted him to the comments.

The only reason he’s selling the home is because his business margins are becoming slimmer and slimmer, and as he says, “I can coach tennis anywhere.”

The home was built in 1999 by Dr. Robert Lindsey. The reason? He got tired of taking lessons at Wildwood Racquet Club. The apartment was added to make it a better sell later on, and Lindsey – who also built a clay court outside his nearby home – brought coaches to his home.

Williams – who worked at Wildwood at the time and had previously played for North Side High School, Ball State University and Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne – was one of those coaches.

“I used to come here all the time,” Williams said.

In 2008, Williams wanted to buy the apartment but the housing crash made it difficult for him to get the proper money and loans together. Lindsey, who was living in Florida at the time, flew him down to meet in person to see what could be done.

“He just put a check in my lap and said ‘I’ll help you get this,'” Williams said. “Had everything done in 10 minutes.”

Williams needed to make the building his place of business to appease a zoning variance, and then he went about taking clients.

“This is probably the most unique property I’ve sold for me,” said Brad Stinson, of the North Eastern Group, who is the agent behind the sale. “Just because it’s a steel structure, it’s about $100 a square foot to build this right now.”

Williams called his time living and working at the home a dream. Still, as inflation has risen, his rates can only get so high. He said he’s competitive in the market, but he needs to go elsewhere to stay that way.

“As a kid, I always said I’d love to have my own tennis court,” Williams said. “But the reality is, as an adult, you have to pay for that.”