Young Social Justice Advocacy Award winner uses talent to bring awareness to prejudices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alyvia Luong, student, artist and small business owner, won this year’s Social Justice Advocacy Award based on her art reflecting her experience as an Asian-American during the pandemic.

Alyvia Luong’s award-winning art titled, “Chinese virus”

Downtown Fort Wayne, Art This Way and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art partnered to create the Social Justice Advocacy Award for the 2021 regional Scholastic Awards. Luong won based on her photograph titled, “Chinese virus.”

Luong said that she felt a shift in attitude towards her when the pandemic first swept through the nation.

“I would walk into stores and people would find a reason to move away from me or give me really dirty looks just for being Asian and that was bad at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.

Luong hopes her artwork brings awareness to the treatment of Asian-Americans.

As for the future, Luong plans on attending art school after graduating high school this year. She said she is passionate about photography, filmmaking and voting rights advocacy. She hopes her art will make a difference in the world someday.