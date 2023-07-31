BLUE RIVER, Ind. — For the first time in 30 to 40 years, a young, endangered salamander has been found in an Indiana river igniting hope among conservationists that a century-long decline may be rerouting onto a path of recovery.

The young hellbender salamander — a gilled larva —was documented recently by biologists who were conducting routine surveys in south-central Indiana on the Blue River.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Purdue University biologists labeled the discovery “significant” since hellbender salamanders have been in a documented decline in Indiana since the early-to-mid 1900s.

The DNR and Purdue biologists expressed hope that this rare sighting of a young salamander in the wild means the species is recovering thanks to decades of conservation efforts. The hellbender salamander has been in decline for a century due to habitat loss and poor water quality, DNR said.

Hellbender salamanders take seven to eight years to reach maturity and are said to play an important role in aquatic ecosystems. Hellbenders are “indicators of clean water,” DNR said.

“Finding hellbender larvae is a huge benchmark of the program’s success,” said DNR’s Nate Engbrecht, the state herpetologist. “It tells us that there has been successful breeding, hatching, and recruitment in the wild. It’s a wonderful sign that captive-reared and released hellbenders are doing what we want them to do at this site.”

DNR asks any anglers who accidentally hook a hellbender to cut the line and let the salamander go unharmed.

The Indiana Hellbender Partnership has developed over the last 15 years and is a collaboration between DNR and Purdue University with funding support from the Indiana DNR Nongame Wildlife Fund and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service along with partners in local governments, universities, non-governmental organizations and zoos.