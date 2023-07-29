FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Salomon Farm Park is hosting U-Pick flower fields.

U-Pick Flowers begins Saturday, July 29, and will continue on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays while flowers are still blooming.

Prices vary per type; $2 per sunflower and $1 per other stem.

Salomon Farm Park said that the front field closest to Dupont Road will open first. Follow the signs and look for the “red barn” trailer for supplies and checkout.

Their hours are 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. U-Pick hours on Wednesday and Friday, are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.