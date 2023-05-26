Zachariah Smith, one of the top five contestants on the 2023 season of American Idol, is coming to his hometown of Wabash for a special performance.

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top five contestants on the latest season of American Idol is coming to Wabash to meet fans ahead of a performance in his hometown.

Downtown Wabash, Inc. announced Zachariah Smith will host a meet and greet June 2 on Miami Street as part of the city’s monthly First Friday event.

Fans get the chance to take photos with Smith, get an autograph for $1, and can enter to win tickets to his performance at the Honeywell Center on June 3, according to the release. Merchandise will also be available for fans to buy. The meet and greet lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I’m so excited about coming back to not only Wabash, but the surrounding areas,” said Smith, who graduated from Wabash High School in 2021. “I can’t wait to see everyone before the big concert on Saturday and I also can’t wait to be a part of this big tradition that we hold in our community.”

The upcoming First Friday event celebrates the Wabash Cultural District, with more activities that evening including deals on shopping, food, hands-on art with Paint the Plow, and more.