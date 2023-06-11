FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You can sit with us this Broadway season at the Embassy.

Carly Myers, Chief Marketing Officer for the Embassy Theatre sits down with WANE 15 to share details on the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

“Broadway at the Embassy” consists of a five-show series and two season add-on shows that start in October 2023 and end in May 2024:

Main Series

Come From Away – Oct. 25, 2023

Mean Girls – Feb. 20, 2024

The Simon & Garfunkel Story – March 14, 2024

Pretty Woman: The Musical – April 13, 2024

Mamma Mia! – May 28 & 29, 2024

Season Add-ons