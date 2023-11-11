FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community members gathered Saturday night to discuss the importance of mental health.

The event was titled You Are Not Alone, and attendees weren’t shy with sharing their experiences with mental health.

Several speakers shared stories of trauma and ways they overcame it or how they’re still fighting to overcome.

Organizers say the only way to break the stigma behind mental health is to have a safe space to openly discuss it.

According to a 2021 study conducted by the centers for disease control and prevention, Suicide was the third leading cause of death among African Americans 10 to 24 years old and African American Men 25 to 34 years of age.

Common signs someone may be facing personal trauma are relationship issues, short temper, avoidance, lack of trust and poor sleep patterns.

If you or someone you know is battling with mental health or suicidal thoughts call 866-903-3787.