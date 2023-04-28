(WANE) — On Friday, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced it will be adding a new location for its Trail Buddies program not long before the program will begin its seventh year.

The new location will be at Whitley County Family YMCA and marks the third location the program is offered alongside Jorgensen Family YMCA and Parkview Family YMCA.

Trail Buddies is a free program that offers both children and adults with disabilities an opportunity to ride a bike and enjoy the outdoors.

“We are excited to provide this wonderful program for volunteers and community members to

build friendships and create memories,” said Rebekah Coffey, director of Adaptive Services

for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Participants will be pedaled by trained professionals on a specialized wheelchair bike called “The DUET Bike,” according to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Trail Buddies’ 2023 season will kick off on May 1 and runs through Oct. 31.