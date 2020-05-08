YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne sets reopening dates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has released a schedule of dates for a slow reopen to the community.

It starts with child care services on Monday, May 11. Services will be limited to the Jorgensen, Parkview, Renaissance Pointe and Whitley County branches.

The organizations says they plan to reopen all locations starting Tuesday, May 26.

Safety restrictions will be in place for the reopening process and some activities will be limited.

To read the full release, click here.