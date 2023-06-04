FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Typically every Saturday at the corner of Wayne and Berry Streets you can find the YLNI Farmers Market. Starting this week you’ll also be able to find the market on Wednesday evenings.

Ashley Adams Wagner with the YLNI Farmers Market stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the additional day. You can see that in the interview above.

The YLNI Wednesday evening market begins this Wednesday, June 7, and will run through August 30. The vendors will be set up underneath the awnings at the History Center. The market will run from 4 until 7 p.m. You can click here to learn more.