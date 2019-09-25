YLNI to host mayoral debate

In this split photo, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (left) and Tim Smith (right) are shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne citizens will have the opportunity to see and hear Mayor Tom Henry and Republican challenger Tim Smith face off in a mayoral debate Wednesday night.

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana will host the town hall style debate in partnership with the local chapters of the College Democrats, College Republicans, and the Teenage Republicans.

Doors open for the event at the Grand Wayne Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. and the debate will run from 7-8:30 p.m.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to share their vision for the city, while focusing on questions and topics that are of particular interest to the community’s young leaders.

The event is free, but tickets are required and space is limited. To register, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the debate in person, you can watch a live stream online HERE.

WANE 15 will host a separate televised debate between Smith and Mayor Henry on Tuesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. The debate will take place in the WANE studio and be moderated by WANE 15 evening news anchors Terra Brantley and Dirk Rowley.