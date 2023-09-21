FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row, a farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named the favorite for Hoosiers.
The YLNI Farmers Market brought home first place for the state in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Not only did the market win for Indiana– it was also awarded third place in the Midwest, and sixth in the nation.
The competition, organized by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, awards prizes including cash rewards to support the future of the winning markets.
We did it, Fort Wayne! We have kept Fort Wayne as the home of the #1 market in the state. We wouldn’t have a market without the vendors. I think it’s their contagious smiles and personalities that draw people into this market. Our customers know better than anyone the type of community that our vendors have created at this market, and to be a part of that community… it’s just awesome; there’s nothing that this family of vendors cannot do. Thank you to our customers for recognizing the hard work and dedication of our vendors. They truly deserve it. There’s no better place for the #1 market of the state than Fort Wayne.”Market manager Ashley Wagner