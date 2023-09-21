FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row, a farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named the favorite for Hoosiers.

The YLNI Farmers Market brought home first place for the state in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Not only did the market win for Indiana– it was also awarded third place in the Midwest, and sixth in the nation.

The competition, organized by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, awards prizes including cash rewards to support the future of the winning markets.