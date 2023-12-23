FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two YLNI Farmer’s Market vendors are assisting The Rescue Mission with Loaves of Love.

For every $3 donation, it buys a loaf of bread that helps fight hunger in Fort Wayne. This initiative started at the beginning of November.

Eliza B’s Bakery and The Bread Guy LLC are both helping with this initiative. They prepare a loaf and then slice the loaf for those in need.

Those wishing to donate should find either Eliza B’s, The Bread Guy LLC or the main table at the YLNI Farmer’s Market. The market runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1501 E Berry St. for the wintertime.

Check out WANE 15’s Eva Hallman’s interview with Mary Brames, owner of Eliza B’s Bakery.