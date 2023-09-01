AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Automotive enthusiasts continued to flock to Auburn Friday with the 67th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival in full swing.

Along with Day 2 of the Worldwide Auctioneers auction, other notable events Friday included the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club swap meet, the Downtown Cruise-In and the “9th Street Experience,” which features numerous Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg vehicles.

“At the festival, we are all about promoting and celebrating automotive history,” said Leslie Peel, executive director of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

The theme of this year’s festival, the “Year of the Supercharged Car,” was chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.

The three namesakes of the festival, Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg, were three makes of luxury automobiles produced in Auburn, Connersville and Indianapolis, respectively, that went out of production during the Great Depression.

A full list of events can be found on the festival’s website.

The festival runs until Sunday, Sept. 3.