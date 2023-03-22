FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Jefferson Pointe and RED Development provided updates on a few tenants at Jefferson Pointe that plan to open in 2023.

Arguably the most notable announcement included a tentative grand opening of Yats, which Jefferson Pointe said is expected to open in early spring 2023.

Yats had initially been announced in 2021, but Tuesday marked the first time the new location had received any clarity regarding an opening date.

The restaurant offers a “Cajun-Creole style cuisine” that consists of gumbo, jambalaya, étouffée and more.

Jefferson Pointe also provided updates on other tenants coming to the mall in 2023, including Chicken Salad Chick, which is set to open in late April.

Carter’s, a “leading brand for baby and kid clothing, accessories and essentials,” is expected to open in May 2023, according to Jefferson Pointe, and Techy, a “one-stop-shop for electronic repairs, buying and selling,” is expected to open summer 2023.

“Our goal has always been to make Jefferson Pointe a hub for the community where friends and families can gather and socialize, as well as have everything they need to shop and dine,” said Brian Cote, general manager of Jefferson Pointe.

Yats, Chicken Salad Chick and Techy will be making their debuts in Fort Wayne when they open.