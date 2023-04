FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After first being announced in 2021, Yats is finally open for business.

On Wednesday, Jefferson Pointe made the announcement on its Facebook page, telling residents the restaurant is “bringing the flavors of New Orleans” to Fort Wayne.

Yats offers a “Cajun-Creole style cuisine” that consists of gumbo, jambalaya, étouffée and more.

A recent study also named Yats the cheapest restaurant in Indiana.