FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against an emergency room doctor elected as state senator.

Court documents show there has been an “agreed resolution” in the case against Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville. No further details have been released on the settlement.

The lawsuit against Johnson stemmed from the death of 20-year-old Esperanza Umana, who was seen at Parkview Regional Medical Center’s emergency room in 2018 but released despite possibly being septic, and showing symptoms of pneumonia, asthma and the flu, according to court testimony.

Less than an hour after being discharged, Umana collapsed in a pharmacy parking lot and was taken back to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. A medical review board later ruled she did not receive proper medical care, court records said.

Umana’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both Johnson and Parkview Health and Professional Emergency Physicians.