DALEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Indiana State Police at around 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Madison County Dispatch received a report of a wrong-way driver. Officers were dispatched to the area in an attempt to locate, when dispatch received another call at 2:31 am. of a head-on crash on I-69 at the 234-mile marker near Daleville.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found multiple damaged vehicles blocking the southbound lanes of I-69. A preliminary investigation revealed a silver Kia Forte was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the car collided with a white Chevrolet Malibu head-on. The Kia’s engine became dislodged from the vehicle and was stationary in the left lane when a third vehicle, a silver Volkswagon, struck the engine in the roadway. Just after the initial collision the Kia also struck a southbound semi-tractor-trailer and came to a rest.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger were later identified as Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, of Fort Wayne and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, of Fort Wayne.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 30, of Indianapolis. Mendoza was transported to an area hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

Both drivers of the Volkswagon and semi-tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for 4 and a half hours for investigation and cleanup of the crash site.