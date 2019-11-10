Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-65, two killed

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — Two people are dead after a vehicle going the wrong way on I-65 caused a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Crown Point, authorities say.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received a call of a vehicle going the wrong-way northbound on I-65 in the southbound lanes from the 247 mile marker.

The 911 caller reported the vehicle entered I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231.

Shortly after, the OnStar service reported a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.

A trooper and the Crown Point Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to ISP, the preliminary investigation shows that a silver 2015 Kia was going northbound in the southbound lanes traveling in the center lane.

The Kia then struck the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette head on, while the Corvette traveled southbound in the center lane.

Image shows Chevrolet Corvette after collision (Photo Courtesy of ISP)

Two men were inside the Corvette at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner. The passenger was transported to Franciscan Health in Crown Point for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital where they later died. They have been identified as Anna R. Warner, 21, of Beaverville, Illinois.

Notification to the family of the Corvette’s driver is pending.

Wrong-way driver crash results in double fatality (Photo Courtesy of ISP)

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for approximately 7 hours for crash cleanup and reconstruction. All lanes reopened at 8:30 a.m.