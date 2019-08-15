WOWO, community remember Charly Butcher one year after death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been one year since the Fort Wayne community lost local radio icon Charly Butcher.

Butcher has been remembered in a number of ways since his death, and that will continue Thursday both on the airwaves at WOWO, and in the hearts of the community.

Butcher spent more than 30 years on the air in Fort Wayne, both on WMEE, and at the time of his death, as host of WOWO’s morning show. Over the years, he became a crucial part of many people’s morning routines as he helped get their day started in and around Fort Wayne.

He died of a cardiac event at 61 years old one year ago Thursday, leaving many in shock and disbelief.

Hundreds of people paid their respects in person at his viewing and funeral last year, and even more called and wrote in to WOWO to share their favorite memories of the radio icon during a special tribute show.

Beyond just his popularity as a radio personality and host, Butcher is remembered as a mentor, friend, and genuine family man.

His legacy continues to live on a year after his death. A few months ago, the Better Business Bureau honored Butcher by naming a scholarship after him during their annual Torch Awards.

Thursday, the team at WOWO will remember the life and legacy of their friend Charly Butcher, sharing memories of him throughout the day. They’ll also broadcast a special program from 5-6 p.m. during the Pat Miller Program to make some special announcements.