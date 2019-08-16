World War II Vet receives Sagamore of Wabash honor

A Fort Wayne man who fought with the Allies in World War II is the latest recipient of Indiana’s highest honor.

Gabriel DeLobbe was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Eric Holcomb, Friday morning.

DeLobbe was born in Belgium in 1926. He was only 14-years-old when the Nazis invaded his hometown in 1940.

During the war his family hid their Jewish neighbor in their home and in 1944 DeLobbe joined the Belgian resistance. He helped hide downed Allied airmen.

DeLobbe later joined the Army and liberated a Nazi concentration camp.

He documented his time in combat with photography.

After the war, he came to settle in Fort Wayne and began a decades-long career teaching photography at then Purdue Fort Wayne.

His granddaughter, a former student at Ball State University, created a documentary about his time in the war.

DeLobbe, who is 93-years-old, lives in Fort Wayne with his wife.