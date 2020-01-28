Worker dies in ‘tragic event’ at Woodburn BFGoodrich plant

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — An employee at the BFGoodrich Tires facility in Woodburn was killed Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called just after 3 a.m. to the plant, located off Old U.S. 24 just west of Woodburn, on a report of an industrial accident. Capt. Steve Stone with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said a man was found dead at the scene.

The BFGoodrich plant in Woodburn is shown Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Michelin North America spokesman Eric Bruner said in a statement that the worker died during as a “maintenance procedure.” No other details about the incident were released and the victim was not named.

“We are in the beginning phase of an investigation of the factors that led to this tragic event, but our primary focus at this time is on the employee’s family and other people at the who work at the site,” Bruner said. “On the company’s behalf, we offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this time of grief.”

Stone said no one else was hurt in the incident. He called it an “unfortunate accident.”

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and release the cause and manner of death later.

Bruner said Allen County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency crews responded to the incident and federal authorities were notified. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident, Stone said.