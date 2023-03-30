FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A downtown development that’s been in the planning stages for years is another step closer to becoming a reality.

Thursday morning the City of Fort Wayne announced that site work on the Lofts at Headwaters Park will soon begin. The Lofts is a $98 million mixed-use development that will feature apartments, townhomes, retail space, and a public parking garage. It will be located at the northeast corner of Superior and Clinton.

Work will begin Monday, April 3 with street excavation and new sanitary sewer installation on Barr Street causing a closure of Barr Street between Superior and Duck streets. The Barr Street temporary closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

During this time, patrons for Club Soda will still be able to park under the railroad viaduct across Superior Street on evenings and weekends, the bus depot lot on the southwest corner of Clinton and Superior streets, and in front of Club Soda on the north side of Superior Street.

Headwaters Park patrons can access the Headwaters Pavilion parking lot via Clinton Street and Duck Street, which will be temporarily re-opened. Sidewalks will remain open on both sides of Superior Street and the east side of Barr Street for access to the restaurant.

Don Hall’s Gas House main entrance on Superior Street will remain open as it has been. A formal groundbreaking will be held in April.



