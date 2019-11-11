Work on former Flanagan’s restaurant underway, spring opening eyed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than two years after the doors closed, new life is still planned for a former popular Fort Wayne restaurant.

Construction work has been seen on the outside of the old Flanagan’s Restaurant and Pub along Covington Road, west of Getz Road.

Restaurant owner Bill Bean told WANE 15 that outside improvements started once he had an idea of what the new exterior should look like. He also wanted to make as much of the work could be accomplished before the weather became too cold for construction.

The former restaurant operated for nearly 30 years before the owners sold to Bean, offering widespread menu items and an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

A sign posted on the door of Flanagan’s Restaurant and Pub explains the closing and sale in 2017.

Earlier this year a picture posted on Facebook showed a stripped down interior of the restaurant. The page’s author asked what type of restaurant followers would like to see Flanagan’s turned into.

That answer was still unclear Monday morning. According to Bean, he’s still working on developing the concept and interior design plan.

A goal for re-opening has been set for spring 2020.