FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Christmas only a few days away, a bank and clothing bar in Woodburn worked together to ensure children in need could have toys during the holiday.

At the start of the holiday season, Woodburn Community Clothing Bank began preparations for its annual Santa Toy Patrol toy drive, which aims to collect donated toys to distribute them to children in need.

Tonya Thompson, founder of the clothing bank, said 30 kids were sponsored for the toy drive in 2022, but that number increased to 232 kids this year.

Eventually, Greg’s Getaway — formerly known as Pat & Larry’s Bar & Grill and The Getaway under prior ownership — hosted an event at the bar that raised over $3,000 for the clothing bank to get enough items for the toy drive.

“We had a lot of support from the Woodburn community and then a lot of support from local businesses like Brian’s Pizza that made it possible,” said Jessica Erpelding, co-owner of Greg’s Getaway alongside her husband, Greg.

Jessica said she was shocked to see how much money their event raised for the clothing bank.

“We weren’t expecting it. I mean $2,000 was my goal and that was a lofty goal, so I’m super happy that we exceeded that,” Jessica said.

Thompson told WANE 15 she was moved to tears after learning about how much money Greg’s Getaway raised for her clothing bank.

“It hits you in the feels, and it makes you sit back and be very thankful for what you have,” Thompson said.

She also said she hopes to see her clothing bank and annual toy drive continue to grow in order to help out more people.

Other than an optional donation box for those who want to give back, Woodburn Community Clothing Bank does not charge people for the items it offers, which include clothes, housewares, toys and small furniture.

Those interested in donating items to the clothing bank can find it next to the Dollar General in Woodburn.