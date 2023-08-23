FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She lovingly called students her “babies.”

She frequently traveled from school to school, checking in with students, teachers, administrators and staff, further cementing her reputation as a public education advocate.

A newly-released documentary on Dr. Wendy Robinson showed how one of her “super abilities” was being able to relate to those she encountered both in and out of the classroom.

Robinson led Fort Wayne Community Schools as the superintendent for 17 years, dedicating a total of 47 years to the district where she was once a student herself.

WANE 15 learned Friday that Robinson had passed away. The next week, FWCS released a documentary that is a reflection of the powerful influence she continues to have on the community.

In the style of a graphic novel, the documentary takes viewers through the life and career of “Dr. Robinson the Amazing, Wonder Wendy”.

“Super Wendy: Saving the school, one child at a time” “The Amazing Wendy”: A graphic novel cover featured in the documentary credits.

Rod Ovitt, president and founder of Luminous Productions, headed up the project. Back when Robinson’s retirement was announced, Ovitt and the documentary crew shadowed the superintendent in her day-to-day engagements around the district.

“When we had our private interview times, you saw the real Wendy Robinson, and it was just as genuine as the person in front of the camera,” Ovitt said.

The film’s release was postponed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and has been released amid the news of Robinson’s death.

“We are honored to present this in her memory,” Ovitt said. “She’s left a big impact on this city.”

“Her ability to know so much at one time, she seemed to have her hand on everything in the school system. You could see how the years had formed her.”

Robinson was a changemaker, being the first female, first African American and first FWCS graduate to be named superintendent of the district.

“I’ve never seen myself as ‘I’m a Black superintendent’ or ‘I’m a female superintendent,'” Robinson said in the documentary. “I’m just the superintendent.”

Ovitt said about 28 interviews were conducted with friends, colleagues and mentors. Among those featured in the film sharing their gratitude to the leader were Mayor Tom Henry, Chuck Surack, Mark GiaQuinta and many more.

“The thing in common with all of them was their love and respect for Dr. Wendy Robinson,” Ovitt said.

“At the end of my career, I think one of the lasting memories I will carry forever will be the support this community has given to Fort Wayne Community Schools and to me,” Robinson said in the documentary.

The public is welcome to the visitations and funeral service for Robinson at the Clyde Theater this weekend.

View the documentary on Vimeo.