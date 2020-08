FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic is still a birthday, and on Sunday Glennie Freeman celebrated her 94th.

Family and friends gathered at Jerusalem Baptist Church to wish her well. Then they went back to her home where she got to watch a parade of people who care for her dearly.

“I am so glad to be here,” she said. “God has blessed me many, many years. I am glad to be here.”

Freeman is proud to call herself a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.