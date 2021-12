STEUBEN CO., (WANE) Investigators are calling on the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sandra Fultz, 79, was last seen at her home on S.R. 327 in Orland Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department says she has a history of dementia and may be confused. Anyone who has seen or sees Sandra is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, (260) 668-1000.