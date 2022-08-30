WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to helping trafficking a child so that a middle-aged man could molest her multiple times was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.

Huntington County Prosecutors previously charged 38-year-old Brenda Leah Chopson with felony counts of child molesting, promotion of sexual trafficking of a child and sexual misconduct with a minor.

As part of a plea deal, Chopson copped to the promotion of sexual trafficking of a child charge.

Chopson was wrapped up in a scheme with 47-year-old Charles Eugene Daub II, who last year was convicted of child molesting in connection to abuse suffered by a girl who was under 16, according to Huntington Circuit Court documents.

The girl said she met Daub through Chopson, court documents said. The girl told investigators Daub and Chopson were close and used to date.

Chopson had been accused of arranging meetings between Daub and the girl for almost two years, court documents said. Daub would drive the girl to various places where they would then have sex.

During an interview with police, Chopson initially denied knowing anything was going on between the girl and Daub, according to those court documents.

Eventually, she admitted she knew Daub and the girl would have sex. Chopson admitted that Daub would talk about having sex with the girl, and that it would allow Chopson and Daub then to have sex, court documents said.

She also admitted to arranging Daub to have meetings with the girl.

Daub himself told police that other men contacted him and asked if he knew any girls they could have sex with, according to court records. He would contact her to arrange sexual encounters. He said she agreed to have sex with them, court documents said.

Daub was sentenced to 30 years in prison last year.

As part of Chopson’s plea deal, she received a 12-year prison sentence but had two of those years suspended, according to court documents.