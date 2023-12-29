FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Catholic school teacher who initially served less than half of a 30-year prison sentence for molesting three boys – and birthing a child to one of them – could be headed back behind bars.

Allen County probation officers filed paperwork last month seeking to revoke the probation for 51-year-old old Michelle VanMeter, who admitted in 2008 to molesting boys then aged 12, 13 and 15 and also to having sex with a man mentally impaired to the point he could not give consent.

VanMeter is accused of failing to complete a sex offender treatment program, according to the probation department’s paperwork. She is being held in Allen County Jail without bond and is due in Allen Superior Court for a hearing on her probation Jan. 9.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced VanMeter to 40 years in prison on felony counts of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery in 2008 but suspended 10 of those years.

At that time, Indiana good-behavior laws allowed inmates to earn one day credit for every day they served in prison without getting in trouble – which allowed for the possibility a sentence could be cut in half.

With some time already served in Allen County Jail leading up to her sentence in 2008 along with other good-time incentives, VanMeter served roughly 13 years before being released in 2021.

A former teacher at St. Jude Catholic School, VanMeter also worked at AWS, which was formerly known as Anthony Wayne Services.

There, she served as a deaf and mentally impaired man’s “personal assistant” and through him also met his 13- and 15-year-old brothers.

The trio spent a considerable amount of time with VanMeter, court documents said. Investigators later learned VanMeter had sex with the man and molested his two brothers through 2006 and 2007, according to court documents.

The molesting accusations came to light after VanMeter gave birth to a baby girl.

VanMeter kept her pregnancy a secret at first, according to court documents. After the girl’s birth, though, she claimed it was the result of a one-night stand at a bar. The mother of the man and the boys VanMeter abused saw the child during a dinner and later told police in court documents the girl looked like her 15-year-old son.

A paternity test later would show a 99.9 percent probability that the 15-year-old boy was indeed the girl’s father, according to court documents.

After Allen County prosecutors formally charged VanMeter and her case made local headlines, the father of a 12-year-old boy who spent time with VanMeter came forward with suspicions his son had been molested, as well. Prosecutors formally charged her with additional child molesting counts in that case.

Ultimately, she pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, a count of sexual misconduct with a minor and sexual battery as part of a plea deal.

If her probation is revoked in January, it would not be the first time for VanMeter.

Released on March 25, 2021, VanMeter was to serve five years on probation and to have no contact with her victims.

That May, probation officers accused her of failing to maintain good behavior or full-time employment and asked a judge to revoke her probation, according to court records.

In that instance, a judge sentenced VanMeter to serve three years in prison and, upon her release, to again spend five years on probation. At the time, she was given 144 days credit already served for time she spent in Allen County Jail.

Indiana Department of Correction records show VanMeter was released again in September 2022.