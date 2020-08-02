Woman taken to hospital after DeKalb County golf cart crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was injured following a golf cart crash in DeKalb County Saturday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the crash in the 3100 block of County Road 4, south of Ashley, around 8 p.m.

Investigators said a golf cart was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and a passenger was ejected from the front seat.

They were taken to an area hospital with a head injury, though it’s not clear how severe it was. The driver was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.