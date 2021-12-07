Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car on Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue in reference to a woman lying in the roadway. Officers arrived and found the woman lying in the middle of Coliseum Boulevard with a severe injury to her arm.

Emergency crews transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition. Upon arrival, her condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation reveals a car was travelling southbound on Coliseum Boulevard. The woman walked into the path of the vehicle while attempting to cross Coliseum Boulevard. Police added the woman was in an area where a pedestrian crossing is not intended.

The driver and front seat passenger were not injured in the crash. The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Southbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard is closed to all traffic at Lake Avenue while investigators process the scene. It is unknown when those lanes will reopen.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.