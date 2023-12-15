HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A Huntington woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony counts and one misdemeanor charge connected to a crash this past summer that left a man so seriously injured he needed to be airlifted to a local hospital.

As part of a plea deal, made in Huntington Superior Court, 21-year-old Naomi Shenyang Richison can ultimately avoid felony convictions and face sentencing on a misdemeanor count if she completes the Allen County Drug Court program that she’s scheduled to begin Monday, according to court records.

Richison made the deal with Allen County prosecutors and pleaded guilty before an Adams County judge to felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The out-of-county prosecutors and judge were brought in to handle the case since Richison is the daughter of Amy Richison – the former Huntington County Prosecutor and current Magistrate for Huntington Superior and Circuit courts.

Naomi Richison is accused having a blood-alcohol-content nearly three times the legal limit while driving a Honda sport-utility-vehicle that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of State Road 9 and State Road 218 at about 3 p.m. Aug. 29.

The crash left a man with broken ribs, a bruised spine and swelling to his head and leg, according to Huntington Superior Court documents. When speaking with investigators, he told them his pain was a nine on a 1 to 10 scale, court documents said.

One witness told investigators Richison’s SUV passed her vehicle going south on State Road 9 toward State Road 218 at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash. This witness also told investigators she saw dust and debris fly around the collision, according to court documents.

Initially, Huntington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash but within minutes asked that Indiana State Police troopers come to the scene to take over the investigation.

When investigators spoke to Richison, she said the light at the intersection had turned yellow, then quickly to red and she did not have time to stop, according to court documents.

An investigator pointed out to Richison that the intersection had a flashing red light each way, according to court documents. Richison then said she did not know what happened.

One investigator wrote in court documents an open bottle of hard cider was on the road not far from Richison’s vehicle and there was an unopened bottle of the same brand of hard cider on the SUV’s driver’s side floor-board.

A portable breath test at the scene measured Richison’s blood-alcohol-content at .222 percent, according to court documents. Indiana’s legal limit is .08 percent.

A blood draw at a local hospital about an hour-and-a-half later showed it at .20 percent. At Huntington County Jail, a chemical breath test administered roughly three hours after the crash showed Richison’s blood-alcohol-content to be .17 percent, court documents said.

Per her plea deal, if Richison completes the Drug Court Program in Allen County, she’ll go before Adams Superior Court Judge Samuel Conrad and be sentenced on a Class A misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

That charge carries a maximum of one year in jail.

If she fails the program, she will appear before Conrad and be sentenced on the felony and misdemeanor counts she admitted to in her plea agreement.

The causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated count in that deal carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison while the criminal reckless charge carries a sentence of 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Richison will remain free while she goes through the Drug Court Program.