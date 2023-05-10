FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has identified both the suspect and victim from a fatal shooting that happened near an alley off Lillie Street Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the 1300 block of Lillie Street.

Responding officers located a woman, identified by the FWPD on Wednesday as Kiera Zepke, near an alley behind a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel pronounced Zepke dead shortly after arriving.

At approximately 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, the FWPD arrested the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Steven Atkins, who was taken into custody without incident.

Atkins faces preliminary charges of murder and violation of parole.

The incident remains under investigation by the FWPD, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.