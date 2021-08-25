Woman killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead following a crash in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

New Haven Police responded to a crash just after 2:20 a.m. on State Road 930 East, just east of Wayne Haven Road. The department said initials reports indicated a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they found a woman on the roadway. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Allen County Coroner will release the woman’s identity and cause of death at a later time.