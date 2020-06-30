Woman injured in single vehicle crash in eastern DeKalb County

A woman was injured following a crash in eastern DeKalb County Sunday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a woman injured in eastern DeKalb County Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash in the 3800 block of County Road 63, about five miles southwest of Butler just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling southbound when it went over a set of railroad tracks and lost control. The vehicle then went into a ditch on the west side of the road, where it rolled before coming to a stop.

The driver initially refused medical treatment, but she was later found to have broken ribs as a result of the crash. It’s not clear what condition she is in.

The sheriff’s department said alcohol, cell phone usage and speed were all contributing factors in the crash.

They are still investigating the incident.

The Butler Police Department, Butler Fire and Parkview DeKalb assisted the sheriff’s department in the crash.