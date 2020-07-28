Woman injured following crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash in the northeast part of the county.

They responded to the intersection of CR 61 and CR 16, northwest of Butler, just before noon Tuesday.

A semi driver told investigators he was traveling west on 16 and came to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection. He said he looked both ways and and did not see any vehicles coming and proceeded through the intersection.

Investigators said a car was traveling southbound through the intersection as the semi began passing through and was struck by the semi.

The female driver of the car was taken to the hospital with left side pain, though her condition is unknown. The male driver of the semi did not report any injuries.