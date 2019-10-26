Woman in motorized wheel chair hit by vehicle on Hobson Road, has life threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman in a motorized wheel chair is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a car hit her on the city’s Northeast side.

Police tell WANE15, the crash happened on Hobson Road just south of East State Blvd around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling South when the vehicle hit a woman in the motorized wheel chair. Officials believe the motorized wheel chair was in the street at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was treated by medics at the scene. Part of Hobson Road was closed for around four hours while crews were on scene investigating.