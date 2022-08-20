FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street for an unknown problem. That’s just south of Indiana Tech. When officers arrived they found a woman hit by a bullet, police said. Medics transported her to a hospital.

Police told WANE 15 that several shots were fired outside a house on East Lewis. However, several witnesses to the shooting left before police arrived on the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking that if anyone has information about the shooting, please contact officers. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or by using the free P3 tips app.