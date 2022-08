FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon involving a bicycle near Pufferbelly Trail near Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run.

Police confirmed the woman is in life-threatening condition.

All lanes of Wallen Road are currently closed as police continue to investigate the situation.

WANE 15 has a crew there and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.