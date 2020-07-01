Woman hit by vehicle while pushing infant in stroller

Police were called to the intersection of Reynolds Street and Coliseum Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once they arrived they found a woman hurt and the car’s windshield damaged.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers are investigating a crash that left a woman hurt after she was hit by a car while pushing a baby in a stroller on the side of a street.

Police were called to the intersection of Reynolds Street and Coliseum Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once they arrived they found a woman hurt and the car’s windshield damaged.

Investigators told WANE 15 that a driver in a black Buick was heading north on Coliseum Blvd when he hit a woman along the curb while she was pushing a baby in a stroller. The woman was injured but injuries to the child are unknown. The driver was not hurt.

Northbound Coliseum Blvd is down to one lane as crews investigate the crash.