FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday regarding a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne.

Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who eventually died from stab wounds after being found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.

Police arrested Hernandez in connection to the fatal stabbing in December 2021.

Hernandez’s sentencing is set for a later date.