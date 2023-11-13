HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A woman was found dead by Huntington County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday afternoon in the southeast part of the county and her death is being treated as a homicide.

In a Facebook post from Monday morning, Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton wrote that deputies were sent to the woman’s home for a welfare check after family members had not heard from her in several days.

No other information about the woman’s death, including her identity has been released, although the Facebook post indicated it would when appropriate.