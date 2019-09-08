Woman found dead after falling off golf cart in Kosciusko County

SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman has died after falling off of a golf cart in Kosciusko County Saturday afternoon, authorities announced.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cynthia Owens, 65, of Silver Lake, was found unresponsive in a ditch next to a golf cart on CR 100 W, south of CR 1200 S in Silver Lake, IN.

Deputies and officers were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The cause and manner of her death are pending the results of an autopsy.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that the golf cart entered the ditch alongside the roadway; at which point Owens possibly fell off the cart, before it returned to the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.