Woman had .311 BAC before crashing into home, court docs say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was drunk when she crashed her pickup through a home on Fort Wayne’s north side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Court documents show Elizabeth J. Ohneck, 41, had a blood alcohol content of .311% while behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into home just off Lima Road Tuesday.

Officers were called to Winnsboro Pass neighborhood 4:30 p.m. on a crash. Once arriving, police found a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado went into a house’s living room. The home had extensive damage.

Elizabeth J. Ohneck, 41

Investigators say Ohneck was heading southbound on Winnsboro Pass when she recklessly drove off the right side of the road before crashing into the home. At the time of the crash, a woman and her two children were inside the home. All were upstairs and weren’t hurt as a result of the crash.

Ohneck is facing seven charges: three counts of Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle w/ Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Criminal Mischief -the pecuniary loss is at least $750 but less than $50,000 and Driving Left of Center. She is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, December 29.