STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 30-year-old woman died Friday in a house fire in Fremont.

The Steuben County Coroner confirmed to WANE 15 Kylie Davenport died in the fire that morning. There were three others in the home who made it out, the coroner said.

Details on the fire were scarce when WANE 15 initially reported it Friday. Firefighters in Angola were called to a home in the 9100 block of E. 200 N. just before 4:30 a.m.

Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security said the investigation is ongoing.

Davenport’s obituary said she was the mother of two boys, and had a fiancé. She was a graduate of Angola High School and worked at Angola Wire.

The obituary said Davenport “had a heart of gold and would give the world for anyone and everyone just to see them smile.”