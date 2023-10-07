ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One woman died and another was sent to the hospital following a crash in Adams County on Friday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., two cars crashed at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 200 E.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Chrysler Town and County van was heading west on SR 124 and then turned onto 200 E, failing to yield to an oncoming GMC Sierra which then crashed into the van.

The driver of the Sierra, Kim P. Graham, died at the scene. Police said evidence suggested her truck left the road and overturned.

Dean L. Ulrey, the driver of the van, reported no injuries, but a passenger — Sandra J. Ulrey — was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The investigation into the crash remains open, officials said.