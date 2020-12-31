Woman dead, man injured in shooting inside a home near Taylor University

GRANT CO., Ind. (WANE) The Sheriff’s Department is trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that left one person dead and injured another Wednesday night.

Officers were called a home in the area of 7900 East 700 South at 10:19 p.m. in Upland, just south of Taylor University. They found man and a woman, both 18-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were unable to save the woman and the man was flown to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Department said at last report he was going into surgery.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time until the family is notified. The investigation is still ongoing and developing at this time.

Anyone with any information on this case is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lieutenant Jason Ewer at (765) 662-9836 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 237-7867.