Woman convicted in fatal bus stop crash to be sentenced

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – The woman convicted of hitting and killing three children and critically injuring a fourth at a bus stop in Rochester last year is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Alyssa Shepherd is charged with three counts of reckless homicide, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of passing a school bus with the stop arm extended.

A jury found her guilty on all counts in October.

Siblings Alivia Stahl and her two brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle died in the crash. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, suffered critical injuries and has had more than 20 surgeries during his long road to recovery.

The four children were crossing a road in Rochester to get on their bus in October 2018, when Shepherd ignored the the stop arm and flashing lights and plowed into them with her truck.

The crash sparked an increased awareness of school bus stop arm violations across the state. It also led to the creation and passage of the MAX Strong law that enforces stricter punishments for violators.

Because Shepherd’s offense happened before the law went into effect this summer, she will be sentenced under previous laws.

She faces a maximum of up to 21 and a half years in prison.

Shepherd’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, where a Rochester judge will hear statements from Shepherd’s family and the family of the victims.

The family of Alivia Stahl and the Ingle twins has been instrumental in pushing for and passing the MAX Strong law in their honor. Now they are hoping for justice in their own case.

“She did something very horrible and changed so many families’ lives, including ours and gave us a life sentence,” Brittany Ingle, mother of the three children killed, told our reporting partners at WSBT 22 in South Bend. “I’m really hoping that the judge is really going to take in the magnitude of what she did and there’s a proper punishment, so it’s just prayers for that.”