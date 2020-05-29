Woman arrives at hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault

Fort Wayne, IN (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after they say a woman was assaulted and left with life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release sent by FWPD, the woman showed up at a local hospital shortly after midnight on Friday. She did not arrive by ambulance but rather was taken by a personal vehicle.

Police believe her injuries were the result of an apparent physical assault. She was transferred to another local hospital for further treatment. As explained in the release, it’s too early in the investigation to determine the nature of the injuries or their exact cause.

Information obtained by police at the hospital indicated the woman’s injuries stemmed from an altercation that occurred in the 1000 block of Home Avenue. Detectives are interviewing several witnesses and hope to have additional information once those interviews are done.

Police were unable to provide any information on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.